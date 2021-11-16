UrduPoint.com

Rana Shamim's Affidavit Conspiracy Exposed: Farrukh Habib

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 09:22 PM

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Tuesday said the affidavit conspiracy hatched by Rana Shamim had fully exposed as his son revealed that father remained vice president of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Sindh lawyers' wing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Tuesday said the affidavit conspiracy hatched by Rana Shamim had fully exposed as his son revealed that father remained vice president of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Sindh lawyers' wing.

In a tweet, he said son of Rana Shamim had made this revelation before anchor Kashif Abbasi in a current affairs programme.

The minister said Nawaz Sharif had appointed Rana Shamim as Gilgit-Baltistan Supreme Appellate Court's Chief Justice. Nawaz Sharif has launched another attack on judiciary through same Rana Shamim.

