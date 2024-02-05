Randhawa For Effective UNO Role To Resolve Kashmir Issue
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2024 | 07:32 PM
Lahore Division Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa has said that the United Nations Organization (UNO) must play its effective role in giving the just right of self-determination to the people living in the IIOK (Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir)
In his special message on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day here Monday, the Commissioner said that Kashmiris are still deprived of the great blessing of freedom but they will find their destination soon, asserting, "Kashmiris will get rid of oppressions from India and the night of cruelty ends soon.
He said that the entire Pakistani nation stands with Kashmiris in their struggle for freedom and no power in the world can deprive Kashmiris of their right to self-determination. He was confident that the chains of slavery will definitely be broken in IIOK and the sun of Kashmir's freedom will rise.
The Commissioner said that the nation salutes the brave Kashmiris for their freedom struggle.
