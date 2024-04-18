Rangers arrest four involved in robberies

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Pakistan Rangers Sindh and the police apprehended four robbery suspects during snap-checking operations in the Federal Government Housing Society and Sachal Cutt, Jamali Bridge areas.

Additionally, they recovered a mobile phone from the possession of the accused individuals.

As per a statement by a Rangers spokesperson on Thursday, the detained suspects were identified as Shahid, Muhammad Rizwan alias Wadera, Saeed Khan alias Torrey, and Muhammad Amir. Initial investigations revealed their involvement in numerous robbery cases across various parts of the city.

Authorities are currently conducting raids to apprehend other associates of the arrested individuals.

In a separate joint operation, Pakistan Rangers Sindh and the Police intercepted a passenger bus at the Karachi Toll Plaza check post and seized a 30 bore pistol with rounds.

The arrested suspects, along with the recovered weapons, ammunition, and stolen items, have been handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.