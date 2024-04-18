Open Menu

Rangers Arrest Four Involved In Robberies

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Rangers arrest four involved in robberies

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Pakistan Rangers Sindh and the police apprehended four robbery suspects during snap-checking operations in the Federal Government Housing Society and Sachal Cutt, Jamali Bridge areas.

Additionally, they recovered a mobile phone from the possession of the accused individuals.

As per a statement by a Rangers spokesperson on Thursday, the detained suspects were identified as Shahid, Muhammad Rizwan alias Wadera, Saeed Khan alias Torrey, and Muhammad Amir. Initial investigations revealed their involvement in numerous robbery cases across various parts of the city.

Authorities are currently conducting raids to apprehend other associates of the arrested individuals.

In a separate joint operation, Pakistan Rangers Sindh and the Police intercepted a passenger bus at the Karachi Toll Plaza check post and seized a 30 bore pistol with rounds.

The arrested suspects, along with the recovered weapons, ammunition, and stolen items, have been handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Rangers Police Mobile Robbery Post From Government Housing

Recent Stories

Azam Khan likely to miss T20I series against Kiwis ..

Azam Khan likely to miss T20I series against Kiwis due to discomfort in right kn ..

2 hours ago
 Badar Shahbaz Warraich appointed as PM’s media c ..

Badar Shahbaz Warraich appointed as PM’s media coordinator

3 hours ago
 Finance Minister rules out rupee devaluation in ta ..

Finance Minister rules out rupee devaluation in talks with IMF

4 hours ago
 National team determined for good performance agai ..

National team determined for good performance against New Zealand: Babar Azam

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2024

7 hours ago
Saka and Odegaard start for Arsenal, Guerreiro in ..

Saka and Odegaard start for Arsenal, Guerreiro in Bayern midfield

16 hours ago
 Qatar PM says re-evaluating Israel-Hamas mediation ..

Qatar PM says re-evaluating Israel-Hamas mediation role

16 hours ago
 Govt spokesperson terms allegations of PTI's Marwa ..

Govt spokesperson terms allegations of PTI's Marwat against Saudi Arabia 'heinou ..

16 hours ago
 Minister appreciate UAE’s support for Pakistan e ..

Minister appreciate UAE’s support for Pakistan economic challenges

16 hours ago
 Manchester City v Real Madrid Champions League sta ..

Manchester City v Real Madrid Champions League starting line-ups

16 hours ago
 MIGA's support Pakistan in attracting foreign inve ..

MIGA's support Pakistan in attracting foreign investments: Federal Minister for ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan