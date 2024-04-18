Rangers Arrest Four Involved In Robberies
Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2024 | 04:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Pakistan Rangers Sindh and the police apprehended four robbery suspects during snap-checking operations in the Federal Government Housing Society and Sachal Cutt, Jamali Bridge areas.
Additionally, they recovered a mobile phone from the possession of the accused individuals.
As per a statement by a Rangers spokesperson on Thursday, the detained suspects were identified as Shahid, Muhammad Rizwan alias Wadera, Saeed Khan alias Torrey, and Muhammad Amir. Initial investigations revealed their involvement in numerous robbery cases across various parts of the city.
Authorities are currently conducting raids to apprehend other associates of the arrested individuals.
In a separate joint operation, Pakistan Rangers Sindh and the Police intercepted a passenger bus at the Karachi Toll Plaza check post and seized a 30 bore pistol with rounds.
The arrested suspects, along with the recovered weapons, ammunition, and stolen items, have been handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.
Recent Stories
Azam Khan likely to miss T20I series against Kiwis due to discomfort in right kn ..
Badar Shahbaz Warraich appointed as PM’s media coordinator
Finance Minister rules out rupee devaluation in talks with IMF
National team determined for good performance against New Zealand: Babar Azam
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2024
Saka and Odegaard start for Arsenal, Guerreiro in Bayern midfield
Qatar PM says re-evaluating Israel-Hamas mediation role
Govt spokesperson terms allegations of PTI's Marwat against Saudi Arabia 'heinou ..
Minister appreciate UAE’s support for Pakistan economic challenges
Manchester City v Real Madrid Champions League starting line-ups
MIGA's support Pakistan in attracting foreign investments: Federal Minister for ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Fly Jinnah launches another non stop flights from Islamabad-Muscat1 minute ago
-
KPRA to adopt fixed tax for wedding halls, beauty parlors11 minutes ago
-
Threat alert: DC Pishin asks JUI to postpone public gathering11 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 182,100 cusecs water21 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler arrested :Hashish recovered22 minutes ago
-
Jirga held to maintain peace in district Kurram31 minutes ago
-
AIOU extends date for BS programmes admission31 minutes ago
-
Govt chalks out concrete road-map for reforms in power sector: Awais Leghari31 minutes ago
-
UAJK set to host 42nd International Pakistan Zoology congress31 minutes ago
-
Plan on anvil to extend stray dogs neutering at districts level in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa41 minutes ago
-
Minister Education inspects exam hall, assures transparency41 minutes ago
-
11 booked for demolishing graves41 minutes ago