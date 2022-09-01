UrduPoint.com

Rangers Continue Its Relief Operations In Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2022 | 11:40 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh distributed relief goods among the flood-affected people of different districts of Sindh.

The Rangers distributed ration bags and water bottles in Daad Laghari, Sanko, Dangro, Mithri and other adjoining areas of Tehsil Daharki in Ghotki district, according to a press release issued here on Thursday.

Ration bags, mosquito nets, tents, water bottles, tarpaulins and cloths were distributed in Sobhodero, Gangri, Faizganj, Goth Watani, Kamal, Khalifa Gul, Fateh Ali Bhanbhro, Muhammad Karif Shar, Muhammad Hiyar Jan, Murad Lashari, Pir Abu and other adjacent areas in Tehsil Kot Diji of Khairpur district.

Ration bags were distributed among flood victims in Tangwani Union Council Jamal and other adjacent areas of Kashmore district.

The ration bags were distributed in the adjacent areas of Shahdadpur, Tando Adam, Khapro, Sinjhoro, Goth Gul Muhammad Solangi, Mir Khan Buzdar and Barchari of district Sanghar.

Ration bags and mosquito nets were distributed in Goth Samu Mallah, Rawat Leghari and other adjoining areas, Union Council Sairi of Tehsil Chambar, Hyderabad District, Jamshoro and Tando Allahyar.

The Rangers distributed ration bags in the areas of Tehsil Samaro, Union Council Abdul Hakeem, Padhari, Tobhan Wari and Satyun of District Umerkot.

In the rescue operation by Pakistan Rangers (Sindh), the process of moving the victims to safe places for shelter was also underway.

The Rangers was also providing free medicines and medical facilities to the flood victims.

