KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh organized an urdu literature poetry Musha'ira at Quaid-e-Azam Rangers Public school and College, Nazimabad in collaboration with civil society.

As many as eleven male and female Urdu poets from all over the city participated in the event, said a news release on Friday.

Prominent poets included Muhammad Anwar Shaoor, Qandeel Jaferi, Abdul Hakeem, Asad Jaferi, Rehana Rohi, Ambreen Amber and others.

The officers of Rangers, Police, Vice Chancellors of different varsities, officials, students from various schools, colleges and business community members attended the event.

Shields, medals and gifts were distributed among the participants on the occasion.