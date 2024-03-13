Open Menu

Rangers Thwart Kidnapping For Ransom Attempt

Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2024 | 05:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) In a swift response to an abduction attempt, Pakistan Rangers Sindh successfully prevented the kidnapping of two underage siblings, Ayyan and Anabia, in Karachi's North Nazimabad area.

According to spokesman for Sindh Rangers, the said children went missing on March 12th. The children's mother received a distressing call from overseas demanding a ransom for their safe return.

The abductors demanded a hefty sum of 1 million rupees in exchange for the children's release.

Utilizing advanced investigative techniques, Pakistan Rangers Sindh, in collaboration with police, swiftly located the children. Fearing capture, the abductors abandoned the children in Karachi's Hyderi area before fleeing the scene.

Responding promptly, Pakistan Rangers Sindh secured the children and safely reunited them with their parents.

