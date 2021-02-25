Ravi City project to create numerous economic opportunities for people across Pakistan: Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that Ravi City project besides catering to the residential and other civic needs of Lahore would also create numerous economic opportunities for people from across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that Ravi City project besides catering to the residential and other civic needs of Lahore would also create numerous economic opportunities for people from across the country.

He directed to keep him continuously informed about the progress of Ravi City project.

The prime minister was presiding over the weekly meeting here about the establishment of Central business District in Lahore and the Ravi City project.

He was briefed about the progress made so far on the Ravi City project and was told that special attention was being given to the issue of environment in the proposed project.

The prime minister was told that modern means of agriculture and vertical farming would be promoted in Ravi City, which will not only help enhance productivity but will also ensure maximum utilization of land.

The meeting was further told that in order to give as easy access to the proposed Ravi City, a 20-kilometer long road would be constructed from Lahore Motorway for the ease of Ravi City residents.

About the establishment of Central Business District at Walton, Lahore, the meeting was told that owing to the dense population and the safety of people, shifting of Walton airport, which was used for training flights, to a safer place was much essential.

The prime minister expressed his concern over the occurrence of some two to three accidents at Walton airport due to population during the last few years, however causing no loss of lives.

He was told that with the establishment of Central Business District, the land worth billions of rupees could be utilized for full-fledged economic activities.