Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) distributes ration bags among poor

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) in collaboration with Turkish Non Governmental Organization (NGO), IHH-NL Selami Yuksl, a Humanitarian Relief Foundation on Thursday organized a ceremony to distribute ration bags among poor and deserving citizens who are facing difficulties due to the lockdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) in collaboration with Turkish Non Governmental Organization (NGO), IHH-NL Selami Yuksl, a Humanitarian Relief Foundation on Thursday organized a ceremony to distribute ration bags among poor and deserving citizens who are facing difficulties due to the lockdown.

Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt. (R) Anwarul Haq, Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, Director Admin and Finance, RDA Khalid Javed Goraya, General Secretary IHH-NL Ikhlaqur Rehman and others were present on the occasion.

Turkish Ambassador while addressing the participants said that Coronavirus is pandemic due to which grave situation is being faced worldwide and it's a difficult time for all including poor and deserving people.

He said Pakistan and Turkey are two brotherly countries and their relationship is centuries old. Turkish people had a great love for the Pakistani brethren. Turkey would not leave Pakistan alone in this critical period. We will extend moral and financial support to the needy people of Pakistan.

He further said, Turkish NGO, IHH-NL would continue to help poor and needy people of Pakistan.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi said, all out efforts were being made to prevent spread of Coronavirus.

He expressed the hope that the situation would be improved soon in Pakistan as the government has taken solid step to prevent spread of the virus. He also thanked Turkish Ambassador for extending his support and help for the deserving people of Pakistan.

Earlier in his welcome address Chairman RDA also thanked the Ambassador. He said, it's a good gesture and noble cause as Turkish government has come forward to help deserving people of Pakistan.

He said, Turkey and Pakistan were working together for the welfare of the needy people.

He said the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was making all out efforts to improve the living standards of the people.

Over 1000 ration bags were distributed among deserving citizens at different points including RDA Office, Pirwadahi, Dhok Hasso, Bhabra Bazar, Chittian Hattian, Landa Bazar and Naya Mohalla.