RCCI delegation condole tragic death of Iranian President

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) A delegation of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) visited the Embassy of Iran to condole the tragic death of Iranian President Dr Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Amir Hossain Abdollahian and other senior Iranian officials.

According to spokesman RCCI, the delegation headed by President RCCI, Saqib Rafiq along with Sohail Altaf Group Leader RCCI, offered condolences to Dr Reza Amiri Moghaddam, the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan.

During the visit, Saqib Rafiq also signed the condolence book at the Iranian Embassy on this solemn occasion and expressed his thoughts and heartfelt sympathies and support on behalf of RCCI, acknowledging the significant loss and the impact of President Raisi’s passing on the Iranian nation.

Senior Vice President Muhammad Hamza Sarosh, Vice President Faisal Shahzad and former President Zahid Latif Khan were also among the delegation.