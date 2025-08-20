RD chairs the Khuli Katcheri to solve govt employees' salaries & others matters

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) The Regional Director (RD) of the Provincial Ombudsman Larkana, Ali Akbar Jagirani, has announced that an open court (Khuli Katcheri) will be held at the District Accounts Office Larkana Thursday (Today) at 11:00 AM, regarding salaries, pensions, GP fund and other dues of serving and retired government employees.

In this regard, serving and retired government employees have been advised to attend the open court and present their issues.

The District Accounts Officer has also been instructed to display a banner outside the office to raise awareness about the event.