NDMA Issues Alert For Up To 100mm Rain Expected In Sindh Within 24 Hours

Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2025 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) The NDMA’s National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) on Wednesday warned of heavy rainfall of 50 to 100 millimeters or more in parts of Sindh over the next 12 to 24 hours, raising concerns over urban flooding, waterlogging and disruption to daily life.

A spokesman for The National Disaster Management Authority’s (NDMA) has advised residents in vulnerable areas—including Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, and adjoining regions—to remain alert and closely monitor official updates to mitigate potential hazards.

Urban flooding is expected to persist in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, and Mirpurkhas due to continued downpours and poor drainage infrastructure.

Simultaneously, districts such as Thatta, Badin, Jamshoro, and Dadu face an elevated risk of flash flooding.

Rising water levels in the Indus River and its tributaries may inundate low-lying areas, prompting fears of widespread disruption.

Major highways and local roads could be submerged, severely affecting traffic and daily routines across the region.

In anticipation of flooding, authorities have urged residents to relocate valuables and livestock to safer locations.

Households are advised to prepare emergency kits with essential supplies, including food, water, medicines, and first aid. Extreme caution is recommended when handling electrical appliances, and submerged roads or electric poles should be strictly avoided.

Disruptions in power and telecom services are likely. Citizens are encouraged to stay informed through verified official sources and adhere to safety guidelines issued by local authorities.

