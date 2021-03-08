UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RDA Demolishes Barrier And Site Offices Of Two Illegal Housing Schemes

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 11:18 PM

RDA demolishes barrier and site offices of two illegal housing schemes

On the direction of the Director General Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Capt (R) Abdul Sattar Issani, the staff of Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate on Monday conducted an operation against two illegal housing schemes named Rudn Enclave, Adyala Road and City Town, Gorakhpur Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ):On the direction of the Director General Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Capt (R) Abdul Sattar Issani, the staff of Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate on Monday conducted an operation against two illegal housing schemes named Rudn Enclave, Adyala Road and City Town, Gorakhpur Rawalpindi.

The team demolished barrier, site offices and sealed booking office of illegal Minara Residence on GT Road Rawalpindi.

Under section Punjab Private Housing schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2010, the RDA had issued notices to the owner of these illegal housing schemes.

The staff of MP&TE Directorate including Superintendent Scheme, Building Inspectors and others with the help of police from concerned Police Station, have carried out operation against these illegal housing schemes.

The owners of these properties were running illegal housing scheme in violation of Punjab Private Housing schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2010.

The RDA Spokesman said Director General RDA has advised the general public that in their own interest they should not make any investment in any illegal and unauthorized housing scheme which status declared illegal by the Authority.

The general public is further advised to check the approval status of each plot and building prior to purchase, agreement and booking from the MP&TE Directorate RDA.

It also could be checked on the RDA website rda.gop.pk. Otherwise, they themselves will be responsible for their losses.

He said the RDA has also requested Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) and PTCL not to extend services to illegal housing schemes as their status is unapproved and illegal.

DG RDA directed MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against illegal unauthorized housing schemes, their development and construction of booking and site offices and encroachments without any fear or favour.

RDA suggests the citizens to consult the RDA before investing in such projects as the civic agency will not be responsible for their losses, he added.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Police Station Road Traffic Gorakhpur Rawalpindi SITE Gas From Agreement PTCL SNGPL Islamabad Electric Supply Company Housing

Recent Stories

Stocks rally on US stimulus, oil spikes on unrest

2 minutes ago

Controversy after French professors accused of Isl ..

35 minutes ago

Sweden Receives Estonia's Order for 250 Latest Car ..

35 minutes ago

Spain's Rajoy 'was paid illegal bonuses', slush fu ..

35 minutes ago

Algerian media mogul gets 3-year jail term on appe ..

2 minutes ago

Fully-vaccinated people can gather without masks: ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.