RDA demolishes barrier and site offices of two illegal housing schemes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ):On the direction of the Director General Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Capt (R) Abdul Sattar Issani, the staff of Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate on Monday conducted an operation against two illegal housing schemes named Rudn Enclave, Adyala Road and City Town, Gorakhpur Rawalpindi.

The team demolished barrier, site offices and sealed booking office of illegal Minara Residence on GT Road Rawalpindi.

Under section Punjab Private Housing schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2010, the RDA had issued notices to the owner of these illegal housing schemes.

The staff of MP&TE Directorate including Superintendent Scheme, Building Inspectors and others with the help of police from concerned Police Station, have carried out operation against these illegal housing schemes.

The owners of these properties were running illegal housing scheme in violation of Punjab Private Housing schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2010.

The RDA Spokesman said Director General RDA has advised the general public that in their own interest they should not make any investment in any illegal and unauthorized housing scheme which status declared illegal by the Authority.

The general public is further advised to check the approval status of each plot and building prior to purchase, agreement and booking from the MP&TE Directorate RDA.

It also could be checked on the RDA website rda.gop.pk. Otherwise, they themselves will be responsible for their losses.

He said the RDA has also requested Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) and PTCL not to extend services to illegal housing schemes as their status is unapproved and illegal.

DG RDA directed MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against illegal unauthorized housing schemes, their development and construction of booking and site offices and encroachments without any fear or favour.

RDA suggests the citizens to consult the RDA before investing in such projects as the civic agency will not be responsible for their losses, he added.