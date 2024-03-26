RDA Lodges FIRs Against 12 Illegal Housing Schemes
Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2024 | 05:51 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of the Director General (DG) Kinza Murtaza has lodged FIRs against 12 illegal housing schemes.
According to RDA spokesman, the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate RDA lodged First Information Reports (FIRs) against Sheikh Iftikhar, Sheikh Sarosh, Sheikh Imtiaz, Nayyar Raza, Muhammad Rizwan, Abdul Majeed, Tahir Parvez, Fazal Dad, Muhammad Parvez, Abrar Rashid, Mohsin Ali, Ishaq Malik, Muhammad Aslam, Chaudhry Zafar Ali, Chaudhry Muhammad Iftikhar, Muhammad Ahsan Sardar, Sardar Muhammad Jawad Khan, Sardar Muhammad Nasir Khan, Asif Parvez and Malik Fakhruddin, the owners of the illegal housing schemes namely Gulshan-e-Kashmir (Asia Housing Scheme) Mouza Misriot Kollian Chakri Road, Rawal Enclave/Rawal Town and Housing Enclave Mouza Ping Lar Ranyal, Faisal Town Phase II Mouza Kollian Padpilu Thalian, Aman Developer Mouza Rajar Chakri Road, Manan City, Multi Garden Phase-II and Khayaban Iftikhar at Mauza Chahan, Real Estate & Builder, Nabeel Block Kohsar Extension F Block, Kohsar Extension and Kohsar Extension F Block at Mauza Pind Gondal Dhok Sayedan Chongian Taxila, Top View City D-17 at Mauza Paswal Taxila Rawalpindi.
He said that the MP&TE Directorate RDA was taking legal actions against the illegal advertisements and marketing of illegal housing schemes.
He informed that before lodging FIRs, RDA had issued notices to the illegal housing schemes.
RDA had warned the rules violators that without getting the requisite NOC from RDA for launching the housing schemes, apartment projects, commercial buildings, etc. within the controlled area of RDA, all sorts of advertisements, marketing and development of such projects are illegal.
Therefore, RDA had also advised the citizens not to invest in illegal housing schemes. The owners of the illegal housing projects were also asked to contact RDA for getting NOC/approval of the scheme as per law, otherwise, strict legal action would be taken against them.
The spokesman said RDA had sent letters with request/information to the Governor State Bank of Pakistan, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi, FIA Cyber Crime Islamabad, Overseas Pakistanis Foundation Islamabad, SNGPL Islamabad, District Collector Rawalpindi, District Council Rawalpindi, PEMRA Islamabad and Commissioner Islamabad about illegal advertisements of private housing schemes on social media.
The DG had directed the MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against illegal and unauthorized housing schemes, constructions and commercial activities, booking offices and encroachments without any discrimination, he added.
