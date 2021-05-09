UrduPoint.com
RDA Seals Illegally Constructed 9 Homes, 25 Shops And Demolishes One Site Office Of An Illegal Housing Scheme

Sumaira FH 9 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 06:50 PM

RDA seals illegally constructed 9 homes, 25 shops and demolishes one site office of an illegal housing scheme

RAWALPINDI, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :The Land Use and Building Control (LU&BC) Wing of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has carried out a grand operation against illegal housing schemes and other unauthorized constructions across the city, spokesman of the Authority said in a press statement issued here Sunday.

The LU&BC Wing's staff including In-charge Demolition Squad, Building Inspectors and others have taken strict action against illegal residential cum commercial buildings, sealed eight constructed and under construction houses, 25 shops and demolished site office of an illegal housing scheme on Adyala road besides sealing one illegally constructed home in Saidpur Scheme in Rawalpindi.

The operation against illegal housing societies and commercial markets is being conducted following the directions of Director General (DG) RDA Capt (Retd) Abdul Sittar Isani, the spokesman said.

He said that the grand operations against illegal housing schemes and unauthorized constructions were underway in full swing to control illegal development of housing projects.

The LU&BC Wing RDA has issued 14 notices and 12 challans to the owners of illegally constructed buildings. LU&BC Wing has also received fees/charges of Rs 8.08 million from various residential cum commercial buildings last week in lieu of commercialization fee.

The owners of the above mentioned properties have violated approved plans / maps violating the Punjab Development of States Act 1976 and RDA Building and Zoning Regulations, 2020 and constructed illegal residential cum commercial buildings without approval and NOC. Following directives of the Director General RDA, the LU&BC Wing has been actively conducting continuous operations against illegal, unauthorized commercial and residential construction activities including plazas, shops, schools and other illegal lands in RDA controlled area in Rawalpindi.

The DG RDA has directed the LU&BC Wing to take strict action against encroachments, illegal and unauthorized constructions and commercial activities without any fear and favor.

