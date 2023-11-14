Open Menu

RDA Task Force Conducts Operation Against Three Housing Societies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2023 | 09:32 PM

RDA Task Force conducts operation against three housing societies

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Task Force on the directives of the Divisional Intelligence Committee here on Tuesday continued its ongoing operation against the rules violators and took action in accordance with the law against three housing schemes.

The Task Force launched operation against an approved project namely Gulshan-e-Abad and took action against illegal construction at mouza Kalyal and Kalri Morgah.

Similarly, operation was also launched against two illegal housing schemes namely Royal Marina City at mouza Dhok Abdullah and Multi Garden, Phase-II at mouza Chahan. The Task Force also demolished site offices, boundary walls, barriers, road and other infrastructure, RDA spokesperson said.

He said on the directions of the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chattha, the DG RDA, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi and City Police Officer Rawalpindi were supervising the operations against illegal housing societies.

He informed that earlier, notices were issued to the owners and sponsors of the housing schemes and directed to stop illegal advertisements, booking of the plots and development work.

The owners of these properties were running booking offices of illegal housing schemes in violation of the rules, he said.

The operation team including Muhammad Usman Bajwa, Assistant Director Building Control RDA, Mehwish Naseem Assistant Director Planning, along with police team from Saddar Beroni and Chontra Police Stations, RDA Scheme/Building

Inspectors, District Council Inspector, District Administration Representative and other team members conducted the operation.

The DG Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa informed that on the instructions of the Commissioner Rawalpindi, grand operations against all illegal societies would continue without any discrimination against the rules violators.

The RDA had advised the public not to invest in illegal housing schemes and check their status on RDA’s official website www.rda.gop.pk, he said.

