RDA to launch Miyawaki method project to create urban forest in city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :The Chairman, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza on Friday announced the Authority would launch a Miyawaki method project to create urban forest in the city.

The Chairman took the step for protection of the environment and to enhance greenery in the city.

The project will be launched here at Rialto Park on Murree Road near Mareer Chowk at the entrance point of Rawalpindi city.

The Chairman said that the expenses incurred on this project would be borne by the authority on self help basis and the government's funds would not be utilized for the project.

He said, Miyawaki method project would be first of its kind in the city which would help enhance greenery considerably and to reduce air pollution.