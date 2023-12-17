Open Menu

Re-known Seraiki Singer Ahmed Nawaz Cheena Sustains Injuries In Road Mishap

Sumaira FH Published December 17, 2023 | 10:20 AM

Kot Addu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) Popular Seraiki folk singer Ahmed Nawaz Cheena and another three people sustained injuries as their vehicle overturned near Head Taunsa, Sunday.

According to hospital sources, Ahmed Nawaz Cheena was heading to his home town of Bhakkar from Dera Ghazi Khan when his car overturned due to fog.

He sustained serious injuries. The injured persons were given first aid at Kot Addu Hospital.

Later on, the injured persons were referred to Nishtar Hospital.

The local police are also investigating the incident.

