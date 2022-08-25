Reality show 'Tamasha' breaks internet, attracts massive praise from celebs

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Famed Pakistani actor, producer and model Adnan Siddiqui, who is better known for his phenomenal acting skills and blockbuster projects, once again came up with an unconventional reality show 'Tamasha'.

Siddiqui has proven himself as one of the most versatile actors in Pakistani entertainment industry with his portrayal of an array of characters over the past decade and won millions of hearts not only in Pakistan but also across the borders.

Ever since the first teaser of Pakistan's biggest reality show went on air, the show garnered major attention and grabbed some eyeballs. After the release of 5 thrilling episodes, 'Tamasha' became a talk of the town. The reality show amassed millions of viewers, and earned a lot of support from showbiz bigwigs.

Turning to the Instagram, the Lollywood superstar, Humayun Saeed was full of praise for his 'Mere Paas Tum Ho' costar as he showered Siddiqui with warm wishes "Wishing entire team and Adnan best of luck for this new show".

The 'Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad' sensation, Fahad Mustafa also jumped on the bandwagon and lauded the all-rounder for his much-talked-about project "All the best Adnan Siddiqui bhai and entire team, this really looks awesome".

Furthermore, Asad Siddiqui also took to his social media handle and penned "All the very best mamu, congratulations"However, it's not just celebrities who are going all gaga over the reality show, fans are also showering Siddiqui and all the contestants with immense love and appreciation.