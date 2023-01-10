Regional Head Sukkur of Federal Ombudsman hears complaints against SPECO, SSGC

On the directives of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, Regional Head Ombudsman at Sukkur Syed Mehmood Ali Shah heard complaints against SPECO and SSGC at the Provincial Ombudsman's Office, Larkana on Tuesday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :On the directives of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, Regional Head Ombudsman at Sukkur Syed Mehmood Ali Shah heard complaints against SPECO and SSGC at the Provincial Ombudsman's Office, Larkana on Tuesday.

Revenue Officer SEPCO Larkana Sohail Ahmed Khuhawar, RO SEPCO Kambar-Shahdadkot, SDO SEPCO Mirokhan and other related officers were present on the occasion.

On behalf of Sui Southern Gas Company(SSGC), Deputy Chief Manager Larkana Muhammad Akhtar Lund and petitioners also appeared and conveyed their grievances against SEPCO and SSGC including complaints of over-reading and deduction.

Mahmood Shah reviewed the 40 complaints received and decided on 36 complaints on the spot and gave a date for four applications/complaints.

However, two complaints were received against SSGC which were forwarded to OGRA.

He directed the officials of SEPCO that over-billing should be deducted and problems and grievances of people should be resolved within 30 days.

He also directed the SEPCO authorities to take strict legal action against the meter readers for over-reading.

Regional Head Ombudsman at Sukkur also directed that decisions will be implemented at the earliest otherwise the case of non-compliance will be referred to the Federal Ombudsman and strict legal action will be taken against those responsible.