Registration For Recruitment As Civilian Staff In PAF To Continue Till Oct 10

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 07:21 PM

Pakistan Air force Information and Selection center has announced that registration for the recruitment as civilian staff against vacant posts would be continued till October 10,2021

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Air force Information and Selection center has announced that registration for the recruitment as civilian staff against vacant posts would be continued till October 10,2021.

The desirous candidates were asked to personally visit Pakistan Air force Information and selection center Hyderabad with required testimonials or can visit online at the PAF's website www.joinpaf.gov.pk.

