Registration of 32 vehicles with tinted windows suspended

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 13, 2023 | 08:45 PM

On the second day of the ongoing operation against violators, Excise and Taxation (E&T) Department Tuesday suspended the registration of 32 vehicles for having either tinted windows or fancy number plates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :On the second day of the ongoing operation against violators, Excise and Taxation (E&T) Department Tuesday suspended the registration of 32 vehicles for having either tinted windows or fancy number plates.

According to the ICT spokesperson, Assistant Excise and Taxation Officers (AETOs) checked a total of 148 vehicles while acting against tinted windows, fancy number plates, non-payment of taxes, and violation of other regulations.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon urged the citizens to promptly remove tinted windows and unauthorized number plates from their vehicles.

Instead, he advised them to utilize only number plates that have been officially approved by the E&T Department.

By complying with these regulations, he added, vehicle owners can avoid facing legal action.

It is important to note that the operation jointly carried out by the E&T Department and Islamabad Transport Authority against vehicles violating the regulations would continue on a daily basis, as part of the efforts to ensure a safe and well-regulated transportation system in Islamabad.

More Stories From Pakistan

