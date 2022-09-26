UrduPoint.com

Reham Khan Regrets Over Harassment Of Marriyum Aurangzeb In London

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 26, 2022 | 04:37 PM

Reham Khan regrets over harassment of Marriyum Aurangzeb in London

The former wife of PTI Chairman has said that such incident of harassment could discourage young women to pursue a career in politics and asked the World Forum of Democracy to take up this issue.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 26th, 2022) Reham Khan,the ex-wife of PTI Chairman Imran Khan has regretted over harassment faced by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb at a shop and bazaar in the Central London.
Taking to Twitter, "The party of trolls wish that no one other than Imran should do politics in Pakistan. The harassment of a female minister @Marriyum_A in London will discourage younger women to pursue a career in politics. Not everyone has her resilience. @WFDemocracy should take this up,".


The reaction came after the videos of harassment with Marriyum Aurangzeb went viral on social media.


In the videos, Marriyum Aurangzeb is seen quite calm and relaxed among the harassers at some shop and bazaar in Central London.

The Minister who was perhaps enjoying coffee took out her cell phone and started making video of the people including the women who made fun of her, abused her and harassed her during her visit to the local market in London.

