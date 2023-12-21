Open Menu

Rehman Baba Cricket Stadium In Orangi Town Sector 4 Inaugurated

Faizan Hashmi Published December 21, 2023 | 09:01 PM

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday inaugurated the ceremony of Rehman Baba Cricket Stadium in Orangi Town Sector 4 here

On this occasion, Deputy Parliamentary Leader of PPP in City Council Dil Muhammad and other leaders were also present. The Mayor of Karachi said that PPP representatives decided to improve it and today we are inaugurating this project.

The Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab after formally opening the stadium, played cricket and football with youngsters of the area. The Mayor of Karachi said that when he became administrator in Karachi in 2021, the board named Garibabad underpass on Liaquatabad underpass.

The famous Qawwal and Naat Khwan Amjad Sabri was the hero of my era, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Corporation decided in 2021 that the underpass of Liaquatabad should be named after Amjad Sabri, the people of Karachi can not forget the services of his father Ghulam Farid Sabri too, we will also name a place in the city after him, he said.

He said that the various steps being taken to solve the problem of water supply, this city belongs to all of us, the journey of love will continue without discrimination, and all the problems of the citizens will be solved on a priority basis.

He said that the restoration and renovation of Rehman Baba Cricket Stadium will provide the best sports facilities to the youth here and they will get an opportunity to express their talents. Playgrounds and gardens will be inhabited in all areas of the city.

