Rehman Malik urges global community to break silence on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) : Senate Standing Committee on Interior Chairman Senator Rehman Malik has urged the international community to break its silence on Indian brutalities in Kashmir.

Talking to journalists, he said Indian forces are committing unprecedented brutalities in occupied Kashmir but sadly the international community is a silent spectator.

He said Kashmir is bleeding and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is mocking at the miseries of Kashmiris and increasing brutalities by each passing day.

Senator Rehman Malik said the cold weather, shortage of food and medicines have created unbearable situation for the oppressed Kashmiris adding India is suffocating Kashmiris mercilessly.

He said Prime Minister Modi is seen on a dirty beach posing for camera while collecting little garbage in a small shopper copying the Hollywood cheap style in his black track suit forgetting that such moves CA not flourish his image as the whole world knows him as 'Butcher of Gujrat'.

He said, "Instead of posing for media with little garbage in hand, Modi should shed away the anti Kashmiri garbage from his anti-Pakistan brain".

He urged the international community to pressurize Prime Minister Modi to bring an end to the sufferings of the Kashmiris.