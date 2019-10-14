UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rehman Malik Urges Global Community To Break Silence On Kashmir

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 10:37 PM

Rehman Malik urges global community to break silence on Kashmir

Senate Standing Committee on Interior Chairman Senator Rehman Malik has urged the international community to break its silence on Indian brutalities in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Interior Chairman Senator Rehman Malik has urged the international community to break its silence on Indian brutalities in Kashmir.

Talking to journalists, he said Indian forces are committing unprecedented brutalities in occupied Kashmir but sadly the international community is a silent spectator.

He said Kashmir is bleeding and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is mocking at the miseries of Kashmiris and increasing brutalities by each passing day.

Senator Rehman Malik said the cold weather, shortage of food and medicines have created unbearable situation for the oppressed Kashmiris adding India is suffocating Kashmiris mercilessly.

He said Prime Minister Modi is seen on a dirty beach posing for camera while collecting little garbage in a small shopper copying the Hollywood cheap style in his black track suit forgetting that such moves CA not flourish his image as the whole world knows him as 'Butcher of Gujrat'.

He said, "Instead of posing for media with little garbage in hand, Modi should shed away the anti Kashmiri garbage from his anti-Pakistan brain".

He urged the international community to pressurize Prime Minister Modi to bring an end to the sufferings of the Kashmiris.

Related Topics

India Senate Weather Shortage Prime Minister World Rehman Malik Narendra Modi Gujrat Media From

Recent Stories

Senior Serbian Lawmaker Says No 'Open Questions' i ..

3 minutes ago

Death Toll From Typhoon Hagibis in Japan Reaches 5 ..

4 minutes ago

Buzdar for Advisory Committee to resolve farmers p ..

4 minutes ago

Kauda Babar chair a meeting of Maritime Affairs

27 minutes ago

Number of People Displaced by Turkish Offensive in ..

29 minutes ago

'Twin brothers' gang arrested in Rawalpindi

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.