Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th June, 2019) : Senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator A Rehman Malik today on Friday urged National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar to issue production order of former president Asif Ali Zardari by Monday otherwise Pakistan People's Party will not let parliament work smoothly.Talking to media outside the Parliament House, Senator Rehman Malik expressed his grave concerns and shock over the arrest of Asif Ali Zardari and later in the evening over the arrest of Ms Faryal Talpur.He said that issuance of production order was constitutional right of every member of the House and not issuing for Asif Ali Zardari is a clear discrimination and breach of privilege.He said that Asif Ali Zardari was former president of the country and patient of diabetes, heart and other diseases adding Government would be responsible if anything happens to him.

He said that Speaker National Assembly must clarify that on whose dictation, he did not issue production order of Asif Ali Zardari while same were issued for other members in custody.He said that it is not for first that PPP is being victimized but in every era PPP had been victimized however the party would not be weakened by such revengeful actions and biased court verdicts.He said that the PPP leadership and workers cannot be pressured and suppressed by the old tactics of filing false cases against them.He said that earlier acquittal of former President Asif Ali Zardari in many fake cases by concerned courts had already proved that the leadership of PPP has always been targeted through fake and politically motivated cases.

He said that government is threatening Asif Ali Zardari and PM Imran Khan must stop threatening opposition.Senator Rehman Malik said the Parliament was the best forum to address all the issues of public interest and the government should create conducive environment for addressing these issues.

He said that government is creating polarization and uncertainty by victimizing opposition while in the given situation when the country is under threat at western and eastern border from our enemies, we need unity.He said "I advise the Prime Minister Imran Khan and government to concentrate on the country's economy which is deteriorating by every passing day rather to victimize the opposition in fake and fabricated case".He said that he had earlier predicted rupee will fall to 150 per Dollar and today he again predicts further fall of rupee against dollar.

He feared that as economic indicator suggest Pakistani rupee may witness further devaluation which might be as low as Rs160 to Rs165 against a US dollar in days to come. He said that the devaluation of Pakistani Currency is affecting the public life like that of tsunami.

"The prices of common commodities and necessities of life have already touched unprecedented level and the inflation level is touching record high level in the history of Pakistan," he further states. He said in a short period of time this government presented three budget and no relief in any budget was given to poor public of Pakistan.