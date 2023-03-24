UrduPoint.com

'Rehnamai Scouts' Published To Help Scouts In Winning Prestigious Gold Medals

Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2023 | 04:50 PM

'Rehnamai Scouts' published to help scouts in winning prestigious Gold Medals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :The Regional Boy Scouts Association in Lahore has recently launched a new book titled "Rehnamai Scouts" to guide aspiring scouts in winning prestigious gold medals.

Authored by Rahat Ali Jaffery and Presidential award winner Scout leader Maqsood Chughtai, the book gained attention for its comprehensive guide on how to win prestigious gold medals such as Quaid-e-Azam, Allama Iqbal, and the Presidential gold medal.

The book has received high praise from top officials including Muhammad Tariq Qureshi, the Provincial Secretary of the Punjab Boy Scouts Association, Muhammad Adil Farooq, and the Chief Executive Officer of District education Authority Tariq Rafiq.

They applauded the efforts of the authors, stating that the Scout movement is one of the most respected organizations in the world, with over 80 million members in 200 countries, including girls and family scouts.

The Scout movement has a presence in every district, region, city, and province, with representatives in Balochistan, Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, AJK, and the Education ministry.

Related Topics

Sindh Lahore Balochistan World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Punjab Guide Rahat Ali Azad Jammu And Kashmir Gold Family From Top Million

Recent Stories

UAE among world&#039;s top countries with low tube ..

UAE among world&#039;s top countries with low tuberculosis rates: MoHAP

13 minutes ago
 DP World and Delhi Capitals announce long-term par ..

DP World and Delhi Capitals announce long-term partnership

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan appears before LHC for protective bail ..

Imran Khan appears before LHC for protective bails

1 hour ago
 Saim, Tayyab, Zaman and Ihsanullah to debut in fir ..

Saim, Tayyab, Zaman and Ihsanullah to debut in first Afghanistan T20I

1 hour ago
 Govt decides to constitute JIT to probe cases of v ..

Govt decides to constitute JIT to probe cases of violent protests against PTI Ch ..

2 hours ago
 Govt ready to hold comprehensive dialogue on all i ..

Govt ready to hold comprehensive dialogue on all issues: Asif

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.