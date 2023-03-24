'Rehnamai Scouts' published to help scouts in winning prestigious Gold Medals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :The Regional Boy Scouts Association in Lahore has recently launched a new book titled "Rehnamai Scouts" to guide aspiring scouts in winning prestigious gold medals.

Authored by Rahat Ali Jaffery and Presidential award winner Scout leader Maqsood Chughtai, the book gained attention for its comprehensive guide on how to win prestigious gold medals such as Quaid-e-Azam, Allama Iqbal, and the Presidential gold medal.

The book has received high praise from top officials including Muhammad Tariq Qureshi, the Provincial Secretary of the Punjab Boy Scouts Association, Muhammad Adil Farooq, and the Chief Executive Officer of District education Authority Tariq Rafiq.

They applauded the efforts of the authors, stating that the Scout movement is one of the most respected organizations in the world, with over 80 million members in 200 countries, including girls and family scouts.

The Scout movement has a presence in every district, region, city, and province, with representatives in Balochistan, Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, AJK, and the Education ministry.