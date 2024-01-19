Remembering Singer Mehnaz Begum On Her Death Anniversary
Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) The death anniversary of renowned Pakistani singer, Mehnaz Begum was observed on Friday.
Born as Kaneez Raza in Karachi in 1955, Mehnaz Begum's mesmerizing voice left an indelible mark on the hearts of music enthusiasts for four glorious decades.
Hailing from a distinguished musical lineage as the daughter of the renowned singer and ghazal maestro, Kajjan Begum, Mehnaz Begum officially stepped into the world of music in 1972 after earning her Bachelor's degree from Sir Syed Girls College.
Introduced to the public through Pakistan Television's 'Naghma Zar,' she quickly became a household name, captivating the nation with her soul-stirring performances.
Her fame extended to the silver screen, where Mehnaz graced radio, television, and film for many years, recording over 1500 songs in total.
The Government of Pakistan acknowledged her outstanding contributions by bestowing upon her the prestigious Presidential Award for Excellence.
Mehnaz Begum's enchanting melodies resonated not only in Pakistan but also worldwide, earning her a special place in the hearts of music lovers.
However, her health declined over time, and on January 19, 2013, while en route to the United States, her condition worsened. She was taken off the plane in Bahrain and rushed to a hospital, but unfortunately, she could not survive.
Mehnaz Begum was buried in Karachi, leaving behind a legacy of timeless melodies that continue to resonate with music enthusiasts worldwide.
