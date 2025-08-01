Open Menu

Renowned Advocate Khawaja Shamsul Islam Killed In Karachi Firing Incident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 01, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Renowned advocate Khawaja Shamsul Islam killed in Karachi firing incident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Renowned advocate Khawaja Shamsul islam succumbed to his injuries after being critically wounded in a firing incident in Defence area, on Friday.

According to police, the attack took place as Khawaja Shamsul Islam was leaving the mosque after attending the funeral prayers of a well-known trader.

Unidentified gunmen opened fire, injuring him and two others.

All three were shifted to a private hospital, where Khawaja Shamsul Islam later passed away during treatment. His condition had been described as critical following the attack.

Police have launched an investigation and are collecting evidence from the scene.

