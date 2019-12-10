Renowned journalist, former APP MD Masood Malik passes away

Renowned journalist and former Managing Director of national premier news agency - Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) - Masood Malik Tuesday passed away after protracted illness

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Renowned journalist and former Managing Director of national premier news agency - Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) - Masood Malik Tuesday passed away after protracted illness.

The funeral prayers of Masood Malik would be offered on Wednesday, December 11, at 11:00 a.m., at Sector H-8 Graveyard, Momin Masood, the son of deceased, told the APP.

Masood Malik had 35-year's versatile management and journalistic experience in various news organizations, including Daily Nawa-e-Waqt, Daily Express, Daily Ausaf, Daily Dunya and Pakistan Press International.

He had been part of the analyst panel on current affairs programmes on Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Television.

He was not only a policy and management expert in the area of print media but also a political analyst on electronic media.

Masood Malik had strong interpersonal and communication skills. He was a regular columnist and had broad experience of media advertising campaigns.

During his journey in the field of journalism, it merits mention here that he covered the execution of former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in 1979, general elections in 1985, 1988, 1991, 1994, 1997, 2001, 2008, 2013 and 2018. However, he covered many a mega development from 1979 to till date including formation and dissolution of governments at various occasions in the country.

Owing to his vast knowledge of national politics and history, Masood Malik always remained active in nation building endeavours to encourage and motivate youth to strive for freedom of speech and serve the national cause. He had also arranged many seminars and forums on political issues in this regard.

Moreover, he also had the distinction to interview number of political leaders of the country including various foreign dignitaries.

He also managed to get main lead in breaking stories of national and international significance.