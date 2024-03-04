Renowned playback singer Saleem Raza birth anniversary observed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) The birth anniversary of renowned playback singer Saleem Raza was observed on Monday.

He was born on March 4, 1932 in Amritsar (India), Saleem Raza started his singing career from Lahore and quickly gained popularity.

He was a classically trained singer and was more famous for singing sad songs. Saleem Raza received Nigar Awards in 1960 and 1963. He died on November 25,1983 due to kidney failure at the age of fifty-one years.