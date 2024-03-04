Open Menu

Renowned Playback Singer Saleem Raza Birth Anniversary Observed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Renowned playback singer Saleem Raza birth anniversary observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) The birth anniversary of renowned playback singer Saleem Raza was observed on Monday.

He was born on March 4, 1932 in Amritsar (India), Saleem Raza started his singing career from Lahore and quickly gained popularity.

He was a classically trained singer and was more famous for singing sad songs. Saleem Raza received Nigar Awards in 1960 and 1963. He died on November 25,1983 due to kidney failure at the age of fifty-one years.

Related Topics

India Lahore Died Amritsar March November From Sad

Recent Stories

It is hoped that the newly elected government will ..

It is hoped that the newly elected government will play a key role in establishi ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 March 2024

7 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 19 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans ..

PSL 2024 Match 19 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will ..

19 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

1 day ago
Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

2 days ago
 Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath o ..

Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar

2 days ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates ne ..

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body

2 days ago
 KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases a ..

KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..

2 days ago
 Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using ..

Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..

2 days ago
 Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from ..

Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan