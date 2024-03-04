Renowned Playback Singer Saleem Raza Birth Anniversary Observed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) The birth anniversary of renowned playback singer Saleem Raza was observed on Monday.
He was born on March 4, 1932 in Amritsar (India), Saleem Raza started his singing career from Lahore and quickly gained popularity.
He was a classically trained singer and was more famous for singing sad songs. Saleem Raza received Nigar Awards in 1960 and 1963. He died on November 25,1983 due to kidney failure at the age of fifty-one years.
Recent Stories
It is hoped that the newly elected government will play a key role in establishi ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 March 2024
PSL 2024 Match 19 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024
Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock
Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body
KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..
Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..
Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bus collides with barrier on Hyderabad-Latifabad Road2 minutes ago
-
Dera’s Rescue 1122 service handles 147 emergencies last week2 minutes ago
-
PTI vows to play constructive opposition role; pledges positive contributions12 minutes ago
-
DC seals shopping plaza for causing traffic issues12 minutes ago
-
PPP fully endorses PM’s offer for Charter of National Reconciliation: Bilawal32 minutes ago
-
Seminar held to mark World Hearing Day32 minutes ago
-
Bright sunshine after torrential rains gives respite to city dwellers32 minutes ago
-
Ramazan to commence on March 12; weather expert32 minutes ago
-
World Obesity Prevention Day highlights alarming global issue42 minutes ago
-
Two dacoit gangs busted; four arrested52 minutes ago
-
MQM convener suggests parliamentary committee to probe rigging allegations1 hour ago
-
HESCO detects 385 connections involved in power theft1 hour ago