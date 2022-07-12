UrduPoint.com

Renowned Poet, Lyricist Qateel Shifai Remembered

Sumaira FH Published July 12, 2022 | 11:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :Renowned urdu poet and iconic lyricist of Pakistan's cinematic world Qateel Shifai was remembered on his 21st death anniversary on Monday and paid glowing tributes for his unforgettable services in entertainment industry.

Qateel Shifai was born on December 24, 1919 in Haripur.

His real name was Muhammad Aurangzeb but he adopted Qateel Shifai as his pen name, electronic channels reported.

His over 20 collections of verse and over 2500 songs for films have been published.

He had been awarded with Pride of Performance Award, Adamjee Award, Naqoosh Award and Abasin Arts Council Award for his contribution in literature.

Qateel Shifai died on this day in 2001 in Lahore.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore World Film And Movies Died Haripur Peruvian Nuevo Sol December Industry

