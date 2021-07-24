UrduPoint.com
Rescue 1122 Drivers Recover One More Body From Missing Persons In Dam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 seconds ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 02:10 PM

Rescue 1122 drivers recover one more body from missing persons in dam

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) ::The Rescue 1122 divers recovered one more body from missing persons in the dam, Director General Rescue 1122 Dr Khatir Ahmad Khan said here Saturday. Director General Rescue Dr Khatir Ahmad Khan himself is supervising the search and rescue operation, and said that four teams of Rescue 1122 have been conducting search operations for the last four days.

He disclosed that 25 divers of Rescue 1122 are currently engaged in search operations for the missing persons.

He said the search operation of the Rescue 1122 divers has been going on uninterruptedly soon after the incident.

He said, Rescue 1122 has more than 60 personnel on the scene, including 25 expert divers.

Rescue 1122 Bajaur, Peshawar, Swat and Lower Dir teams are currently engaged in the search operation, DG Rescue 1122 said.

Search operation diving scuba and open search style continues.

It is worth mentioning here that 11 people were evacuated in the tragic incident on Wednesday, last, the first-day of the Eid-ul-Adha with relatives of the missing persons at the accident site are in full touch with Rescue 1122.

