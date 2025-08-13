Rescue 1122 on high alert amid heavy rainfall,flood risks

(@FahadShabbir)

Sialkot, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 on Wednesday has placed on high alert in response to ongoing heavy rainfall and the looming threat of flooding across the district.

According to a spokesperson,District Emergency Officer(DEO),Engineer Naveed Iqbal issued special directives to activate all sectors in flood-prone area to ensure prompt response to any emergency situation.

Due to rising water levels in Nala Dek, the bridge at Hanjri has been cordoned off and closed to general traffic. Rescue 1122 personnel were on high alert to handle any emergency situation promptly.

All sectors,including Chaprar,Head Marala,Jammu Tawi, Saidpur Sambrial and Pasrur, have been put on high alert. Rescue teams are stationed round-the-clock in these sectors to initiate immediate relief operations if needed.

Essential flood response equipment and machinery have been deployed to all sectors to ensure seamless rescue operations.

Rescue 1122 teams remain fully prepared to protect lives and property.

The public was urged to exercise caution and contact Rescue 1122 immediately in case of any emergency.