Rescue 1122 Promptly Responds To Fire In Peshawar Morr Sunday Bazaar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2022 | 11:47 PM

The Rescue 1122 on Wednesday promptly responded to a fire that erupted in Peshawar Morr Sunday Bazaar of the city that caused huge smoke screens in the atmosphere leading the twin cities to serious environmental pollution during smog season.

According to Rescue 1122, the emergency service has deployed its eight vehicles on ground including two ambulances and six fire tenders to extinguish the fire. The officials confirmed that the fire operation was underway and teams were engaged in the fire-fighting.

