CM Reviews Facilities, Issues Of SEZs

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2024 | 07:40 PM

CM reviews facilities, issues of SEZs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a meeting to review facilities and issues faced by Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in Punjab, here on Monday.

The CM said, “We want to set up an industrial estate on a plug and play model”. She added, “They will fix issues of the past by providing maximum facilities to the industry.”

The chief minister expressed indignation at the failure of institutions concerned to promote industry in the province, and directed to change heads and boards of the industrial estates for their poor performance.

She said a performance audit of heads of industrial estates and their teams will be conducted.

An industrial estate should be used for the same purposes for which it was established, she added.

Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information & Culture Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari and MPA Sania Ashiq attended the meeting. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Finance Secretary Mujahid Sher Dil, Secretary Industry Ehsan Bhutta and other relevant officers were also present.

