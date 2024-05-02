Rescue 1122 rescues 11190 people during April

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) claimed to rescue 11190 people from various emergencies in Faisalabad during April 2024.

District Emergency Officer Zafar Iqbal after chairing a meeting here on Thursday said that Rescue 1122 received 11758 calls during last one month including 2955 calls about road traffic accidents, 7569 calls about medical emergencies, 311 calls about crimes, 181 calls about fire incidents, 11 calls about drowning cases, 4 calls about building collapse, one call about cylinder blast and 726 miscellaneous calls.

Rescue 1122 teams responded to these calls promptly and rescued 11190 people. It provided first aid to 5530 victims and shifted 5177 victims to various hospitals for treatment during this period, he added.

Incharge Control Room Ghulam Shabbir briefed the meeting about performance of various rescue teams while Emergency Officer (Operations) Engineer Tariq Mehmood and others were also present on the occasion.