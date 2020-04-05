Rescue 15 received total 59966 calls out of which 36332 calls bogus in Sargodha:

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Rescue 15 Sargodha have received total 59966 calls during March month in which 36332 calls were bogus while 8756 were calls valid and they were provided police services according to their nature.

These views were expressed by in charge Pukaar 15 center Muhammad Mudassir in meeting of monthly performance of Rescue 15.

The meeting was chaired by District Police Officer Sargodha Amara Ather.

On that occasion she said that Rescue 15 was established to further improve public service and delivery service which not only made people easier to access the police and due this police receives information on these issues in a timely manner.

The need is that this public service should not be engage through bogus calls for better performance. DPO directed the digital tracking system Safdar Iqbal to take necessary steps to further improve police response time.