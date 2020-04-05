UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue 15 Received Total 59966 Calls Out Of Which 36332 Calls Bogus In Sargodha:

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 02:00 PM

Rescue 15 received total 59966 calls out of which 36332 calls bogus in Sargodha:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Rescue 15 Sargodha have received total 59966 calls during March month in which 36332 calls were bogus while 8756 were calls valid and they were provided police services according to their nature.

These views were expressed by in charge Pukaar 15 center Muhammad Mudassir in meeting of monthly performance of Rescue 15.

The meeting was chaired by District Police Officer Sargodha Amara Ather.

On that occasion she said that Rescue 15 was established to further improve public service and delivery service which not only made people easier to access the police and due this police receives information on these issues in a timely manner.

The need is that this public service should not be engage through bogus calls for better performance. DPO directed the digital tracking system Safdar Iqbal to take necessary steps to further improve police response time.

Related Topics

Police Sargodha March

Recent Stories

ITC Abu Dhabi introduces free bus-on-demand servic ..

21 minutes ago

ADNOC Oasis convenience stores reduce prices of ho ..

21 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 45 deaths after 2881 cases of Cor ..

37 minutes ago

Japan announces 130 new coronavirus cases

51 minutes ago

UAE launches online campaign for mental support am ..

51 minutes ago

NYU Abu Dhabi and IIAI join forces to boost Artifi ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.