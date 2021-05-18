UrduPoint.com
Residents Asked To Remain Alert, COVID-19 Threat Not Ended; Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 05:01 PM

Commissioner Rawalpindi Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah asked the residents to strictly follow Standard Operating Procedures(SOPs)related to business activities to ensure safe working conditions

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah asked the residents to strictly follow Standard Operating Procedures(SOPs)related to business activities to ensure safe working conditions.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-C arrangements here Tuesday, he said though COVID-19 cases had witnessed a sharp fall during Eid holidays due to timely measures taken by the government, there is a need to remain alert as the 3rd wave of COVID-19 spread not ended.

On the occasion, District Health Authority briefed the meeting that 192 more C positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours included 180 from Rawalpindi and 12 from other districts.

Among the new cases, 52 reported from Rawal Town,53 from Potohar town,59 from Rawalpindi Cantt,6 Gujar Khan,5 Taxila 4 Murree,3 Islamabad,3 Chakwal,3 AJK and one each from Kotli sattian, Attock, Jehlum and Lahore.

"Presently 91 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting 10 in Holy Family Hospital,9 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,47 in Institute of Urology,24 in Fauji Foundation Hospital and one in Hearts International and one in Akhtar Rukhsana Memorial hospital while 3 people lost their battle of life during the last 24 hours " the meeting was briefed.

The Commissioner said that the government was adopting all protective measures to fight the pandemic and committed to providing the best health care facilities to the residents at their doorstep.

Gulzar renewed his pledge that no negligence would be tolerated in ensuring the standard operating procedures (SOPs) aimed to effectively control the prevailing wave of coronavirus pandemic.

