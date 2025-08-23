Resolution of Kashmir dispute essential for peaceful, stable South Asia: Chairman Kashmir Committee

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2025 | 12:10 PM
Jeddah-Saudi Arabia-CORRESPONDENT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon has said that the resolution of the Kashmir dispute is essential for durable peace in South Asia.
Speaking at an interactive session with Kashmiri community leaders in Saudi Arabia, hosted by the Consulate General of Pakistan in Jeddah, he said the recent May 2025 war between Pakistan and India once again highlighted the centrality of the Kashmir issue to regional stability.
He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to continue extending moral, political and diplomatic support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir until the dispute is resolved in accordance with UN resolutions and the aspirations of Kashmiris.
Consul General Khalid Majid welcomed the Chairman as the guest of honour and praised the contributions of the Kashmiri diaspora in the Kingdom towards advancing the cause.
Addressing the gathering, Masood Ahmad Puri, Chairman Kashmir Committee Jeddah, and Engineer Muhammad Arif Mughal, Chairman Jammu Kashmir Overseas Committee (JKCO), also lauded the Parliamentary Kashmir Committee’s efforts in raising international awareness on Kashmir.
The meeting was attended by senior officers of the Consulate General and a large number of Kashmiri community members.
