Open Menu

Resolving Citizens’ Complaints Top Priority Of Federal Ombudsman: IO

Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2024 | 08:05 PM

Resolving citizens’ complaints top priority of Federal Ombudsman: IO

Senior Investigation Officer (IO) at Regional Office of the Federal Ombudsman Imran Khan on Friday said top priority was being accorded to addressing the complaints of the citizens

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Senior Investigation Officer (IO) at Regional Office of the Federal Ombudsman Imran Khan on Friday said top priority was being accorded to addressing the complaints of the citizens.

He expressed these views during his three-day visit to the Complaint Collection Center Wana at South Waziristan, said a press release issued here.

He listened to 133 complaints of inhabitants against federal organizations and issued directives to the officials concerned to address the complaints without delay.

He said no laxity or negligence should be shown on the part of any official and timely measures should be taken to resolve the problems of the complainants, he added.

On this occasion, Senior Investigation Officer Imran Khan said that it was a top priority to solve the cases in a short period. He said that staff of Wana office was honestly performing their duties in light of the clear instructions of the Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi to redress the legitimate complaints of the citizens.

APP/slm/

Related Topics

Imran Khan South Waziristan Visit Wana Top

Recent Stories

China's Global Security Initiative 'crucial in fig ..

China's Global Security Initiative 'crucial in fight against terrorism': Forum

7 minutes ago
 NHA restores road link between KP, Balochistan

NHA restores road link between KP, Balochistan

7 minutes ago
 Bibi Aseefa elected unopposed from NA-207, NawabSh ..

Bibi Aseefa elected unopposed from NA-207, NawabShah

7 minutes ago
 Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Lever ..

Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Leverkusen coach

7 minutes ago
 Blackouts hit three Ukrainian regions after Russia ..

Blackouts hit three Ukrainian regions after Russian air attack

7 minutes ago
 Neelum Jhelum achieves max capacity of 969 MW afte ..

Neelum Jhelum achieves max capacity of 969 MW after TRT inspection

12 minutes ago
Engineer Naeem retires as CEO PEDO

Engineer Naeem retires as CEO PEDO

12 minutes ago
 Action ordered against violators of Wildlife Act

Action ordered against violators of Wildlife Act

12 minutes ago
 Tourism Advisor unpleased, seeks return assets

Tourism Advisor unpleased, seeks return assets

12 minutes ago
 Health minister reviews progress of Gangaram Hospi ..

Health minister reviews progress of Gangaram Hospital revamping project

7 minutes ago
 Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm at various parts of co ..

Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm at various parts of country:PMD Pakistan Meteorolog ..

7 minutes ago
 China, India hold 'candid, in-depth' talks on boun ..

China, India hold 'candid, in-depth' talks on boundary issues but Jaishankar say ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan