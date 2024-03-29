Resolving Citizens’ Complaints Top Priority Of Federal Ombudsman: IO
Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2024 | 08:05 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Senior Investigation Officer (IO) at Regional Office of the Federal Ombudsman Imran Khan on Friday said top priority was being accorded to addressing the complaints of the citizens.
He expressed these views during his three-day visit to the Complaint Collection Center Wana at South Waziristan, said a press release issued here.
He listened to 133 complaints of inhabitants against federal organizations and issued directives to the officials concerned to address the complaints without delay.
He said no laxity or negligence should be shown on the part of any official and timely measures should be taken to resolve the problems of the complainants, he added.
On this occasion, Senior Investigation Officer Imran Khan said that it was a top priority to solve the cases in a short period. He said that staff of Wana office was honestly performing their duties in light of the clear instructions of the Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi to redress the legitimate complaints of the citizens.
