Responsibility of pollution free environment for next generations lies with us: LHC CJ

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Chief Justice, Lahore High Court (LHC), Mr Justice Qasim Khan said that the onus of provision of a pollution free environment for generations to come lies with us and no individual could be allowed to pollute natural atmosphere.

Addressing a meeting of LHC Multan bench here Thursday, he stated that cutting down trees for building housing colonies should be checked and the action should be initiated against the builders involved in this activity.

He noted that the City of Saints is known for its mangoes across the world adding that more trees of king of Fruits should be planted in Multan.

LHC Multan bench judges Justice Chaudhary Muhammad Iqbal, Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan, Commissioner Multan division, Javed Akhter Mahmood and DC Aamir Khattak attended the meeting.

CJ ordered plant sapling in Shah Shams park on 46 kanal piece of land allocated by Auqaf department.

He directed to restore Bibi Pak Daman tomb in its original form besides of family restaurant located at Damdama of Qasim Fort.

He ordered Auqaf dept to devise a plan for maintenance of the mausoleums of saints at the fort adding that MWMC should prepare a strategy for better cleanliness arrangements in the city.

MDA should expedite the work on entry and exist gates of the city and WASA should disconnect illegally water supply connections. The CJ said and added that operation against encroachments should be continued.

He reviewed the implementation of his orders given during his last visit to the city.

Briefing the CJ, Commissioner Javed Akhter Mahmood informed that 150,000 saplings have been planted in public hospitals and schools in addition to plantation of 2,000 trees on widened roads of the city.

He stated that a sum of Rs 8.7 million were being spent on restoration of Madni park.

The DC also apprised the meeting about the steps taken by district administration on cleanliness of the city and shifting of markets outside the city for smooth flow of traffic.

District administration, local govt, PHA, MWMC and other departments officials also attended the meeting.