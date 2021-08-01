UrduPoint.com

Restructuring Of Nullahs Only Solution To Avoid Urban Flooding: WASA Chairman

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 03:20 PM

Restructuring of nullahs only solution to avoid urban flooding: WASA Chairman

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA)/ Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza Sunday said that we are on high alert to meet any emergency like situation due to urban flooding in Nullah Lai in Rawalpindi.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that we hope the citizen should also be responsive and cooperate with WASA authorities at the time of evacuation.

He said they are all prepared to face monsoon flash floods in next coming days and all arrangements have been finalized for the relocation of the people.

Replying to a question he said Nallah Lai passes through very congested area so its widening is another challenge to face adding he said around 1600 people were living around it to be saved from the damage.

He said we had already provided compensation to affectees and had removed many encroachments from there.

He said so far low lying areas around the nullah were concerned we had dug wells to resolve the water issue.

Talking about future plan of action he said master and regional planning was underway to deal with urban flooding situation during monsoon season.

He said due to bad structuring planning of towns nearby nullahs is causing blockage of flood water during the season and after restructuring of nullahs especially Leh nullah which was main watercourse of flood of twin cities problem could be solved permanently.

To avoid any unpleasant situation he said, authority launched pre-monsoon cleanliness digging campaign of main nullahs of the city every year and do aware people of urban flooding.

Related Topics

Flood Water Alert Lai Rawalpindi Sunday All From

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempt to target Khami ..

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempt to target Khamis Mushait with booby-trapped d ..

28 minutes ago
 Strategic growth of ADNOC Logistics &amp; Services ..

Strategic growth of ADNOC Logistics &amp; Services critical enabler of UAE energ ..

57 minutes ago
 100% remote litigation in Abu Dhabi Courts reflect ..

100% remote litigation in Abu Dhabi Courts reflects administrative, technical re ..

58 minutes ago
 Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation reviews B ..

Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation reviews Barakah Nuclear Power Plant pro ..

58 minutes ago
 World’s first solar/thermal energy storage-power ..

World’s first solar/thermal energy storage-powered project to extract water fr ..

2 hours ago
 Turtles rescued by Environment Agency and Nawah re ..

Turtles rescued by Environment Agency and Nawah released back into natural habit ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.