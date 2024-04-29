Open Menu

Revenue Department Called For Govt. Land Record In Private Housing Societies

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2024 | 08:23 PM

Revenue department called for Govt. land record in private housing societies

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Nabeel Riaz Sandhu has called for submission of record of government lands in private housing societies from across the district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Nabeel Riaz Sandhu has called for submission of record of government lands in private housing societies from across the district.

During a meeting regarding upgradation of land record which was held on Monday, the Additional Deputy Commissioner also directed that the report of upgradation of the rural center should be submitted before the next meeting of the revenue department.

He said that government land in all housing societies across the district should be identified and a report should be submitted.

He said 94% of the khewats across the district are fully functional and 6% of the block khewats should be resolved on priority basis. He said that 100 per cent digital Khasras girdawari has been completed across the district.

It was apprised during the meeting that there out total 1056 villages of Rawalpindi district, 898 villages’ record have been computerized, and 158 villages’ record was manual.

