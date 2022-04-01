On the direction of Punjab Government, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth and Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Tayyab held Revenue Public Service Court at Land Record Center of Bahawalpur Saddar and Patwar Circle City

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :On the direction of Punjab Government, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth and Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Tayyab held Revenue Public Service Court at Land Record Center of Bahawalpur Saddar and Patwar Circle City.

Officers of Revenue Department and staff were present on the occasion. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth and Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Tayyab said that Government of Punjab was taking steps to improve the revenue system.

Problems related to revenue were being resolved in the Public Service Courts.

In first two working days of every month, Revenue Public Service Courts are being organized in all the tehsils of the district so the revenue issues could be resolved. Orders were issued on the spot to resolve the problems of complainants.

He said that Revenue Public Service Courts were also held in other tehsils of the district named Ahmadpur East, Yazman, Khairpur Tamewali, Bahawalpur Saddar and Tehsil Hasilpur.