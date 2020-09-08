UrduPoint.com
River Indus Continue To Run Furious: FFC

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said except for River Indus all main rivers (Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej) were discharging normal flows.

According to daily FFC report on Monday, River Indus is experiencing high flood at Guddu (520,000 cusecs), medium flood at Taunsa (399,000 cusecs) & Sukkur (402,000 cusecs) Barrages.

Tarbela and Mangla Reservoirs have been maintaining their Maximum Conservation Levels (MCLs) of 1550.00 feet and 1242.00 feet since 28th August, 2020 and 1st September, 2020 respectively. Weak Seasonal Low prevails over Northeastern Balochistan while yesterday's trough of shallow Westerly Wave over Kashmir & adjoining areas has moved Eastwards (away from Pakistan).

For the following 24 hours, mainly dry weather has been predicted by FFD, Lahore, over most parts of the country.

However, isolated thunderstorm/rain may occur over Punjab (D.G. Khan Division), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara & D.I. Khan Divisions) and Kashmir during the same period.

As per the quantitative forecast of FFD, Lahore, River Indus at Guddu may continue flowing in high flood (Range: 540,000 cusecs to 560,000 cusecs) and may attain this Flood Category at Sukkur (Range: 450,000 cusecs to 500,000 cusecs).

No prominent rainfall event has been recorded during the past 24 hours.

