River Indus likely to attain very high flood at Taunsa: FFC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said River Indus may attain very high flood level at Taunsa while very high level flooding is likely to continue in River Kabul during next 24 hours.

According to daily FFC report on Tuesday, at present, River Indus is flowing in "high flood" in Chashma–Taunsa–Guddu-Sukkur Reaches and in "medium flood" at Kalabagh and Kotri.

Flood flows in the Indus at Tarbela have receded and it is now discharging normal flows. Other main Rivers of Indus River System i.e Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej continue to flow in normal flow conditions.

Flood flows generated in River Swat on 26th August 2022 have completely receded and at present it is flowing in normal flows.

Flood flows in River Kabul are also subsiding and it is flowing in "low flood" at Warsak (upstream Nowshera), however at Nowshera it is still flowing in "very high flood" with discharge of 212,000 cusecs.

Kabul at Nowshera has experienced highest flood peak of 336,000 cusecs on 28th August 2022 at 1900 hours.

Combined flood flows of Rivers Indus and Kabul at Khairabad (junction point after merging River Kabul in the Indus) are also declining and recorded 425,000 cusecs (medium flood) at 1000 hours.

Tarbela Reservoir is at its maximum conservation Level (MCL) of 1550.00 feet since 28th August 2022, whereas Mangla Dam is at 1185.30 feet against its MCL: 1242 feet.

Yesterday's trough of Westerly Wave over Northern parts of Afghanistan lies over Northeastern parts of Afghanistan with weak seasonal low lies over Western Balochistan. Weak moist currents from the Arabian Sea are penetrating into Sindh (Pakistan) up to 3000 feet.

According to FFD, Lahore, mainly dry weather is expected over most parts of the country, however isolated thunderstorm/rain is expected over Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, D.G. Khan & Lahore Divisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (D.I. Khan Division), Southeastern Sindh and Northeastern Balochistan including upper catchments of all the Major Rivers of Indus River System during the next 24 hours.