UrduPoint.com

River Indus Likely To Attain Very High Flood At Taunsa: FFC

Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2022 | 04:10 PM

River Indus likely to attain very high flood at Taunsa: FFC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said River Indus may attain very high flood level at Taunsa while very high level flooding is likely to continue in River Kabul during next 24 hours.

According to daily FFC report on Tuesday, at present, River Indus is flowing in "high flood" in Chashma–Taunsa–Guddu-Sukkur Reaches and in "medium flood" at Kalabagh and Kotri.

Flood flows in the Indus at Tarbela have receded and it is now discharging normal flows. Other main Rivers of Indus River System i.e Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej continue to flow in normal flow conditions.

Flood flows generated in River Swat on 26th August 2022 have completely receded and at present it is flowing in normal flows.

Flood flows in River Kabul are also subsiding and it is flowing in "low flood" at Warsak (upstream Nowshera), however at Nowshera it is still flowing in "very high flood" with discharge of 212,000 cusecs.

Kabul at Nowshera has experienced highest flood peak of 336,000 cusecs on 28th August 2022 at 1900 hours.

Combined flood flows of Rivers Indus and Kabul at Khairabad (junction point after merging River Kabul in the Indus) are also declining and recorded 425,000 cusecs (medium flood) at 1000 hours.

Tarbela Reservoir is at its maximum conservation Level (MCL) of 1550.00 feet since 28th August 2022, whereas Mangla Dam is at 1185.30 feet against its MCL: 1242 feet.

Yesterday's trough of Westerly Wave over Northern parts of Afghanistan lies over Northeastern parts of Afghanistan with weak seasonal low lies over Western Balochistan. Weak moist currents from the Arabian Sea are penetrating into Sindh (Pakistan) up to 3000 feet.

According to FFD, Lahore, mainly dry weather is expected over most parts of the country, however isolated thunderstorm/rain is expected over Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, D.G. Khan & Lahore Divisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (D.I. Khan Division), Southeastern Sindh and Northeastern Balochistan including upper catchments of all the Major Rivers of Indus River System during the next 24 hours.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Lahore Afghanistan Kabul Weather Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Flood Swat Dam Rawalpindi Gujranwala Nowshera Jhelum Kotri May August All From Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited

Recent Stories

PM thanks Chinese president, premier for extending ..

PM thanks Chinese president, premier for extending financial assistance to flood ..

43 minutes ago
 PCB optimistic Shaheen will regain his complete fi ..

PCB optimistic Shaheen will regain his complete fitness before T20 World Cup

2 hours ago
 Daska by-poll rigging case:Firdous excuses herself ..

Daska by-poll rigging case:Firdous excuses herself from appearance before ECP

3 hours ago
 Abduction of 11 years old girl: Hanjarwal police ..

Abduction of 11 years old girl: Hanjarwal police directed to recover victim til ..

3 hours ago
 COAS to visit flood affectees areas in Swat

COAS to visit flood affectees areas in Swat

4 hours ago
 '2022 Pakistan Floods Response Planâ€™ being launc ..

'2022 Pakistan Floods Response Planâ€™ being launched today

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.