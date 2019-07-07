UrduPoint.com
River Kabul Continues To Run In Medium Flood

Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 02:10 PM

River Kabul continues to run in medium flood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that River Kabul is flowing in medium flood in "Warsak – Nowshera Reach" while all other main rivers (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej) run normal.

According to daily FFC report here Sunday, the actual river flows and reservoir indicate that the Combined Live Water Storage in Tarbela, Chashma & Mangla reservoirs is 2.284 MAF, which is 16.69 % of the maximum Combined Live Storage capacity of 13.683 MAF.

The yesterday's trough of Westerly Wave over Northern parts of the country moved slightly Eastwards and lies over Kashmir and adjoining areas, whereas Seasonal Low lies over Northern Balochistan.

Moderate moist currents from the Arabian Sea are penetrating into upper parts of the country upto 5000 feet.

As predicted by the Flood Forecasting Division, Lahore, scattered thunderstorm/rain with isolated heavy falls is expected over the upper catchments of rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej during the next 24 hours.

Isolated rain/thunderstorm may also occur over Punjab (Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Bahawalpur & D. G. Khan Divisions) including upper catchment of River Indus and Northeastern Balochistan during the same period.

The rainfall activity is likely to continue over the upper catchments of all major rivers during the next 48 hours.

The significant rainfall occurred during the past 24 hours in various parts of the country as reported by the Flood Forecasting Division, Lahore.

