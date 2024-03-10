Road Accidents-2023: 78 Pc Accidents Occur Due To Careless Motorcyclists In Khanewal
Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2024 | 04:10 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) The district administration was directed to take immediate steps to control incidents of road accidents as 78 percent mishaps occurred due to careless driving of the motorcyclists during 2023.
This was disclosed in a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Wasim Hamid Sindhu here Sunday. Officials from Regional Transport Authority, Traffic Police and Rescue 1122 gave briefing to the participants of the meeting.
An urgent crackdown on traffic violations is imminent, as district officials convened and suggested measures aimed at enforcing helmet and licensing regulations, particularly among young motorcycle enthusiasts.
Moreover, stringent action was also proposed against offenders, encompassing both motorcyclists and HTV riders, under the joint supervision of the Highways Police and Traffic Police.
However, the authorities expressed grave concern over the alarming spike in accidents on national highways, prompting calls for proactive intervention from municipal committees and highway high ups.
They suggested installation of informative signboards along roads to guide road users effectively.
Besides this, the traffic police have been instructed to intensify surveillance and enforcement activities across the district.
DPO Rana Umar Farooq also announced to re-launch a targeted campaign aimed at curbing violations among underage drivers and helmet-less motorcycle riders.
In an effort to enhance public awareness of traffic laws, a district-level committee comprising officials from various enforcement agencies, educational institutions, and municipal bodies has been formed to spearhead educational initiatives and community engagement programs so that the alarming issue of motorcycle accidents should have been avoided.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024
PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries
Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kashmiris to commemorate K. H. Khursheed's 36th death anniversary on Monday10 minutes ago
-
Prices of vegetables sky rocketed in Bahawalpur20 minutes ago
-
Explosion took place during transfer of explosives in motorcycle: SSP Operations30 minutes ago
-
JI Bahawalpur stages demo to support Palestinians30 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city30 minutes ago
-
50,000 ration bags distributed so far: DC39 minutes ago
-
Thieves steal away two transformers in Kot Addu50 minutes ago
-
AIOU organizes first Alumni homecoming60 minutes ago
-
Two dacoits held, citizen received bullet injury60 minutes ago
-
District admin to ensure availability of food items at fixed prices during Ramazan1 hour ago
-
Acrylic paintings by an autistic boy attract applause from visitors at art exhibition in NIC1 hour ago
-
Raisen Bridge named after Capt. Faheem Abbas Shaheed bridge2 hours ago