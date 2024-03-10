Open Menu

Road Accidents-2023: 78 Pc Accidents Occur Due To Careless Motorcyclists In Khanewal

Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2024 | 04:10 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) The district administration was directed to take immediate steps to control incidents of road accidents as 78 percent mishaps occurred due to careless driving of the motorcyclists during 2023.

This was disclosed in a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Wasim Hamid Sindhu here Sunday. Officials from Regional Transport Authority, Traffic Police and Rescue 1122 gave briefing to the participants of the meeting.

An urgent crackdown on traffic violations is imminent, as district officials convened and suggested measures aimed at enforcing helmet and licensing regulations, particularly among young motorcycle enthusiasts.

Moreover, stringent action was also proposed against offenders, encompassing both motorcyclists and HTV riders, under the joint supervision of the Highways Police and Traffic Police.

However, the authorities expressed grave concern over the alarming spike in accidents on national highways, prompting calls for proactive intervention from municipal committees and highway high ups.

They suggested installation of informative signboards along roads to guide road users effectively.

Besides this, the traffic police have been instructed to intensify surveillance and enforcement activities across the district.

DPO Rana Umar Farooq also announced to re-launch a targeted campaign aimed at curbing violations among underage drivers and helmet-less motorcycle riders.

In an effort to enhance public awareness of traffic laws, a district-level committee comprising officials from various enforcement agencies, educational institutions, and municipal bodies has been formed to spearhead educational initiatives and community engagement programs so that the alarming issue of motorcycle accidents should have been avoided.

