Roads restoration in all 7 districts of Karachi to continue without any break: Administrator

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that development works, including the restoration of roads in all seven districts of the city will continue without any break

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that development works, including the restoration of roads in all seven districts of the city will continue without any break.

"Providing facilities to the citizens was the priority. The officers concerned and engineers have been instructed to speed up the infrastructure development works and complete them on time," the Administrator expressed these views while addressing a meeting of Engineering department.

Municipal Commissioner KMC Syed Afzal Zaidi, Director General Technical Services Azhar Ali Shah and Superintending Engineer Abbas Shah were also present on this occasion.

The Administrator Karachi was given a detailed briefing regarding the repair and maintenance of roads, arteries, sewerage lines and other development works in various districts.

Murtaza Wahab directed that all the resources, machinery and manpower should be used to complete the development works on time.

"In the present situation of the city, it is necessary that there should not be a single day's delay in the improvement and rehabilitation works," he added.

The Administrator directed to ensure high quality in development works so that these projects could benefit for a long time.