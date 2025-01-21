Robber Gang Busted
Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2025 | 05:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Jaranwala circle police smashed a six-member dacoit gang including its ringleader and recovered looted property from their possession.
According to police sources here Tuesday, the accused were identified as Fayyaz alias Ilyas, Riaz, Babar alias Babri, Moeen alias Maskeen, Hanif Shakoor and Anwar Bazoo.
Police recovered Rs 1.7 million in cash, three motorcycles, three cell phones and illicit weapons. The accused were arrested from Lahore and Sheikhupura.
